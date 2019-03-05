Live blog: SRC hustings – sabbatical

Welcome to the Glasgow Guardian’s live blog of the GUSA Hustings, starting at 6pm on 4 March. Feel free to tweet us any comments or [email protected]
message theGlasgow Guardian Facebook…
Welcome to the Glasgow Guardian’s live blog of the QMU Hustings, starting at 6pm on 4 March. Feel free to tweet us any comments or questions @GlasgowGuardian or message the Glasgow Guardian Facebook…
Welcome to the Glasgow Guardian’s live blog of the SRC sabbatical hecklings, starting at 6:00pm on 27 February. Feel free to tweet us any comments or questions @GlasgowGuardian or message the Glasgow Guardian Facebook page. You can find our…
Welcome to the Glasgow Guardian’s live blog of the SRC non-sabbatical hecklings at 7:30pm on 26 February. Feel free to tweet us any comments or questions @GlasgowGuardian or message the Glasgow Guardian Facebook page. You can find our election…
Welcome to the Glasgow Guardian’s live blog of the QMU hustings, which will take place at 6pm on 26 February. Feel free to tweet us any comments or questions @GlasgowGuardian or message the Glasgow Guardian Facebook page. You can…
Welcome to the Glasgow Guardian’s live blog of the GUSA hustings! This event will begin at 6pm on 26 February. Feel free to tweet us any comments or questions @GlasgowGuardian or message the Glasgow Guardian Facebook page. You can…
Welcome to the closed Glasgow Guardian Live Blog for the Rectorial Hustings! If you have any questions or comments for us, please tweet us at @GlasgowGuardian. You can also send a Facebook message to the Glasgow Guardian page. All…