SRC, QMU and GUSA elections voting now open

Georgina Hayes

Editor

Voting for the SRC, QMU and GUSA elections is now open. Voting is simple and electronic and can be done by following this link.

These elections include the four paid SRC sabbatical roles of President, VP Education, VP Student Activities and VP Student Support.

For GUSA, the role of President is being contested in a three-way race. The role of QMU President is uncontested, but other positions such as VP Clubs, Membership and Societies are contested.

GUU voting is not electronic and will take place at the union tomorrow, with a tight race between Owain Campton and Matthew Miller for GUU President being one to watch. You must be a member to vote in GUU elections, and you can buy membership from the porter’s box.

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 7 March) at 5pm, with the winners being announced that night.