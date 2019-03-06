Suspicious package at GU linked to incidents in London

Laurie Clarke

Editor

Police Scotland have connected a suspicious package delivered to the University of Glasgow today to a similar incident in London on Tuesday 5 March.

The device sent to Glasgow University is currently the subject of further investigation from Police Scotland Counter Terrorist officers, who are now working in affiliation with the Metropolitan Police Service to share information. The Metropolitan Police are currently looking into “three small improvised explosive devices” which were delivered to London addresses yesterday.

Steve Johnson, Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland, has provided the following statement: “The package sent to the university was not opened and no one was injured. A controlled explosion of the device was carried out this afternoon by EOD [Explosive Ordinance Disposal].

“There are similarities in the package, its markings and the type of device that was recovered in Glasgow to those in London. Therefore, we are now treating it as being linked to the three packages being investigated by the Met in London and both investigations are being run in tandem.

“Our enquiries into the Glasgow package are at an early stage but there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Police Scotland have confirmed that alert staff at the University of Glasgow mailroom had reported the package after being advised to be “vigilant”.

The incident today resulted in the evacuation of several University buildings, including the Boyd Orr and Wolfson Medical, and the cancellation of classes in all affected buildings. Police Scotland established a cordon on University Avenue, preventing any traffic or pedestrian access to Byres Road, Library Hill or University Gardens. The cordon was lifted earlier today following confirmation that the device had been safely destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Concerns surrounding a suspicious package at a Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Edinburgh have since been dismissed following confirmation that the package contained promotional items.

Police Scotland urge that any suspicious activity be reported via the confidential phone line 0800 789 321 or online at www.gov.uk/act. In an emergency, the public are reminded to dial 999