Suspicious package delivered to GU ‘safely destroyed’ say Police

Hamish Morrison

News Editor

A “device” delivered to Glasgow University today has been safely destroyed say Police Scotland.

The package, which was delivered to the University mailroom near the Wolfson Medical Building resulted in all buildings on the western stretch of University Avenue being evacuated and all classes cancelled.

A lost property room has been set up in the Boyd Orr for staff and students who have left property in the affected buildings.

Police Scotland have called the package a “device” on Twitter and say that it has since been safely destroyed in a controlled explosion by Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

Police cordons have been removed from University Avenue and traffic has resumed in both directions on the roads.

Affected University buildings are now opened, with the exception of the mailroom, Botany Gate and the Isabella Elder builder. Police Scotland have said: “There is no ongoing risk to the public.”

A University spokesperson said: “Colleagues and students who are concerned about having left property in any of the evacuated buildings and have subsequent issues are advised that a temporary lost property room is being set up in the Boyd Orr building. Any enquiries about lost property should be addressed to the Gate House.

“We apologise to all staff and students who have suffered disruption and thank everyone for their patience and understanding as Police dealt with this incident.”