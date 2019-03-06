University buildings evacuated due to suspicious package

Hamish Morrison

News Editor

Alarm was raised after a suspicious package was found on campus this morning and University buildings have been evacuated.

The package was delivered to the University mailroom and its contents are currently unknown.

The following buildings are currently closed and all classes have been cancelled in the affected buildings:Maths & Stats Building, Wolfson Medical Building, Bower Building, Isabella Elder Building, Boyd Orr Building, Joseph Black Building, Kelvin Building, University Gardens buildingsand the Learning Hub site. Builders on the Learning and Teaching Hub site have been evacuated. Police have stopped traffic in both directions on University Avenue.

A primary school trip to the University has also been disrupted.

It is not yet clear how long the disruption will last.

A spokesperson for the University has confirmed that they are working closely with Police Scotland,stating: “Classes have been cancelled for the rest of today in buildings which have been evacuated as a result of an ongoing police incident. The Mailroom and OTC buildings have also been evacuated and University Avenue and University Gardens have been closed temporarily on the advice of Police Scotland as a precautionary measure.

“Staff based in the affected buildings have been advised they may go home should they wish to do so. The University has also informed any students or staff who have been affected by the closure of the buildings and require support, that the Student Services team are on hand to advise and offer assistance at the Fraser Building opposite the University Library.”

Updates to follow.