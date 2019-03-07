Dumfries campus evacuated after suspicious package found

Georgina Hayes

Editor

A suspicious package was received at the University of Glasgow’s Dumfries campus today, causing staff and students to be evacuated from the Rutherford/McCowan building.

This comes after several buildings on the main University of Glasgow campus were evacuated yesterday following a different suspect package, which has since been linked by counter-terrorism police to devices discovered around London. Bomb disposal officers detonated the item after it was found in the University’s mailroom on Wednesday morning. No one was injured.

We understand that the package found at Dumfries today does not resemble the package found and detonated by police yesterday.

A spokesperson for the University of Glasgow said: “Staff and students have been evacuated from the Rutherford/McCowan building on the Dumfries campus as a precautionary measure. Police Scotland are in attendance and carrying out enquiries.”