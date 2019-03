GUSA results announced, Paddy Everingham re-elected

Hamish Morrison

News Editor

Paddy Everingham has been re-elected as GUSA President, beating his opponents Louise O’Neill and Shereif Kholeif.

Sami Mustafa has been elected as Vice-President. Jason McBurnie has been elected as Secretary.

The rest of the results are as follows:

Alumni Convener – Holly Kirkpatrick

Club Sports Convener – Charley Dickens

Events Convener – Fraser Leslie

Finance Convener – Jamie McDougall

Health and Fitness Convener – Roza Dimogkioka

Fundraising and Outreach Convener – Catherine Holland

Publications Convener – Jack Rawlinson

Travel Convener – Jessica Woodcock

Welfare Convener – Pheobe Reilly