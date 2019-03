Georgina Hayes

Editor

Matthew Miller has been elected President of the Glasgow University Union (GUU) with 352 votes. His opponent, Owain Campton, received 298 votes. 27 votes were spoiled.

This was the first contested GUU presidential race in years.

Alexander Farren has also been elected Honorary Secretary with 331 votes. His opponent Matilda Handley received 300 votes. 61 votes were spoiled.