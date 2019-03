QMU election results in

Georgina Hayes

Editor

The results for the QMU elections are in, with Courtney Hughes being elected as President with 195 votes.

Mitchell Welsh has been elected VP Membership, Clubs and Societies with 110 votes, and Juliet Smith has been elected as VP Board with 121 votes.

For more results, read below:

Josh Hay is deemed elected as Social Convenor with 128 votes

Charlie Cumming is deemed elected as Techs Convenor with 125 votes

Eleanor Fletcher is deemed elected as Publications Convenor with 115 votes

Ruaraidh Campbell is deemed elected as Events Convenor with 149 votes

Heather Valentine is deemed elected as C & C convenor with 129 votes

Robbie Greenshields is deemed elected as CSR B with 123 votes

Zara Gatt is deemed elected as CSR A with 116 votes

David Grindlay is deemed elected as FSM with 170 votes