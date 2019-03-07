SRC results announced, one sabbatical candidate disqualified

Hamish Morrison
News Editor
The results have been announced for the SRC’s spring elections.
Tom McFerran, who came second place, has won the position of VP Student Support as his opponent, Yipei Wei, was disqualified for breaking election rules.
Scott Kirby has been elected President with 968 votes. He ran unopposed.
Kirsty Summers has defeated her opponent Basel Shihabi for the position of VP Student Activities.
Unopposed candidate for VP Education Liam Brady has been duly elected.
Voting closed at 7pm on Thursday 7 March.
Voting was carried out electronically by single transferable vote.
The rest of the council is now as follows:
Welfare and Equal Opportunities Officers
- LGBTQ+ Officer – Indigo Korres Nte Paoula
- Race Equality Officer – Moni Serneabat Ungar
- Gender Equality Officer – unfilled
- Age Equality Officer – unfilled
- Disability Equality Officer – Rachel Symon
- International Students Officer – unfilled
- Clubs, Charities & Societies Officer – Morgan Daniel
- Environmental Officer – Orla McLaughlin
- Mental Health Equality Officer – Teresa Banos Garcia
UG Convenors
- UG College Convenor Arts – unfilled
- UG College Convenor MVLS – Fadel Shoughari
- UG College Convenor Science and Engineering – Harry McLachlan
- UG College Convenor Social Sciences – unfilled
PG Convenors
- PG College Convenor Arts – Fiona Paterson
- PG College Convenor MVLS – Hannah Baer
- PG College Convenor Science & Engineering – unfilled
- PG College Convenor Social Sciences – Ketong Zhang
- Postgraduate Research Convenor – Jamie Quinn
School Representatives
- School of Critical Studies – Annabel Bowen-Nielsen
- School of Culture & Creative Arts – Leo Cerosky
- School of Humanities – unfilled
- School of Mod Languages & Cultures – Samantha Boyle
- School of Life Sciences – Anna Makova
- School of Medicine – unfilled
- School of Veterinary Medicine – Hannah Mylin
- School of Chemistry – unfilled
- Business School – Chang Xu
- School of Engineering – Temisan Atsegoh
- School of Computing Science – Andreas Nikolaou
- School of Geographical & Earth Sciences – Sam Malis
- School of Mathematics & Statistics – unfilled
- School of Physics & Astronomy – Darius Darulis
- School of Psychology – unfilled
- School of Education – unfilled
- School of Social and Political Sciences – unfilled
- School of Law – unfilled
- Interdisciplinary Studies – Di Huang