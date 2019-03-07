SRC results announced, one sabbatical candidate disqualified

Hamish Morrison

News Editor

The results have been announced for the SRC’s spring elections.

Tom McFerran, who came second place, has won the position of VP Student Support as his opponent, Yipei Wei, was disqualified for breaking election rules.

Scott Kirby has been elected President with 968 votes. He ran unopposed.

Kirsty Summers has defeated her opponent Basel Shihabi for the position of VP Student Activities.

Unopposed candidate for VP Education Liam Brady has been duly elected.

Voting closed at 7pm on Thursday 7 March.

Voting was carried out electronically by single transferable vote.

The rest of the council is now as follows:

Welfare and Equal Opportunities Officers

LGBTQ+ Officer – Indigo Korres Nte Paoula

Race Equality Officer – Moni Serneabat Ungar

Gender Equality Officer – unfilled

Age Equality Officer – unfilled

Disability Equality Officer – Rachel Symon

International Students Officer – unfilled

Clubs, Charities & Societies Officer – Morgan Daniel

Environmental Officer – Orla McLaughlin

Mental Health Equality Officer – Teresa Banos Garcia

UG Convenors

UG College Convenor Arts – unfilled

UG College Convenor MVLS – Fadel Shoughari

UG College Convenor Science and Engineering – Harry McLachlan

UG College Convenor Social Sciences – unfilled

PG Convenors

PG College Convenor Arts – Fiona Paterson

PG College Convenor MVLS – Hannah Baer

PG College Convenor Science & Engineering – unfilled

PG College Convenor Social Sciences – Ketong Zhang

Postgraduate Research Convenor – Jamie Quinn

School Representatives