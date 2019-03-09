Homelessness statistics show a further rise in children in temporary accommodation

Isabel Thomas

News Editor

The bi-annual statistics from the Scottish Government show that despite a slight drop in homeless applications in Glasgow there has been a rise of families in temporary flats across Scotland

Recently released homeless statistics from the Scottish Government revealed that the number of children living in temporary accommodation in Scotland rose again last year. The statistics also show that overall homelessness in Scotland increased.

According to the bi-annually released statistics, 6,826 children were in temporary accommodation in September 2018, a 245 increase since September 2017. Compared to last year there was a four per cent increase in children living in this type of accommodation. The latest figures do however show a slight drop in homeless applications in Glasgow down from 1,403 to 1,373 over the year.

Commenting upon these statistics Graeme Brown, Director of Shelter Scotland, stated: “These figures are bad news for anyone facing homelessness in Scotland and if alarm bells weren’t already ringing in Holyrood they should be now.

“Homelessness in Scotland continues to increase – with even more children in homeless temporary accommodation than last year and people having to stay longer in temporary accommodation with their lives in limbo. And with hundreds of breaches of the unsuitable accommodation order and households being turned away from temporary accommodation they are entitled to thousands of times, it is clear there is a housing emergency in Scotland.”

Brown went on to add, “This is more evidence that the good progress on homelessness we have seen in recent years is being eroded and homelessness is blighting the lives of even more people in Scotland – robbing them of their health, security and a fair chance in life.

“We know homelessness can’t be solved overnight and we welcome the recent focus on homelessness from the Scottish Government. But it is now time for urgent action from all areas of local and national government to work together better to tackle and prevent homelessness in Scotland.”