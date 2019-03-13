Glasgow ranked 8th best city in the world

Tara Gandhi

Investigations Editor

Glasgow has been awarded the 8th spot in Time Out’s best city in the world for 2019, beating competition like Tokyo and Barcelona. The city was praised for its outstanding eating and clubbing scenes as well as its “dynamic” music.

The city placed 8 out of 48, in a ranking judged by 34,000 city dwellers and published in the magazine. The ranking was decided based on food, drink, culture, nightlife, community, neighbourhoods, overall happiness and other factors, such as their city’s beauty, affordability and convenience. The number one spot was awarded to New York, and Britain’s top city is London in 4th. Edinburgh placed at 30.

The magazine wrote about the city: “It’s comfortably the smallest and rainiest city in the top ten, so Glasgow’s lofty ranking may surprise some.

“But not residents, who love Scotland’s biggest metropolis for its dynamic music, clubbing and food scenes and its daft witand gregariousness.

“It’s number one in the world for both friendliness and affordability, and 55 percent say it’s changed for the better – higher than almost anywhere else. If only Glasgow’s weather looked as bright as its future.”