66 million year old dinosaur visits Glasgow

Tara Gandhi

Investigations Editor

Trix the 66 million year old dinosaur is visiting the city this summer, as part of the fossil’s tour of Europe. Glasgow will be its last stop, and only UK destination, where it will stay until 31 July. The skeleton will be housed in Kelvin Hall, with The Hunterian Museum managing the exhibit.

Trix is one of the three most complete T Rex skeletons in the world, standing at 39ft, and appears to have died aged 30, making it the oldest T Rex skeleton in the world. Trix is usually housed in the Netherlands, and is currently the only original T Rex skeleton on tour.

The exhibition also hosts a number of other interactive activities, and Glasgow street food favourite Big Feed will be available for most of the exhibition.

Tickets are £8 with a valid student card and the exhibition is open from 10am-5pm daily. Tickets can be bought in advance or at the desk.