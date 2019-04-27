University of Glasgow to build high-tech Govan campus

Sam Doak

Deputy News Editor

The University of Glasgow has announced plans to build a new waterside campus in Govan. The University has committed £28 million to the project and has secured £27.5 million of outside funding. The University is currently seeking £63 million in further funding for the development, the construction of which it hopes will begin within two years time.

The new Govan campus is to be built close to the existing Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. Its main function will house be to house the James Watt Nanofabrication Centre as well as a Precision Medicine Living Lab.

The James Watt Nanofabrication Centre is extremely well regarded but has been prevented from expanding due to the limited size of its current premises in Garnethill. By relocating the unit to purpose built premises the University will be able to provide researchers with additional clean-room space and other facilities required to carry out research in the fields of nanofabriation, photonics and quantum technology.

Sir Anton Muscatelli, the Principal and Vice Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, has emphasised the project’s potential economic impact within the city of Glasgow. Following the announcement of the new development, Muscatelli stated:

“The University of Glasgow’s plans for investment in Govan are an incredibly exciting new chapter for the University and the city – and can be as transformational for Govan and the Clyde Waterfront as our move to the west end from the city centre was in 1870.

“As Glasgow’s largest university, we are determined to play a full and active part in the public life of our City and our new campus on the south bank of the Clyde will see even more of Glasgow’s communities benefit from our activity, while creating a genuine cluster of excellence in several of the leading industries of the coming decades.

“We know that the university only thrives when the city thrives – and that the city only meets its full potential when the university works closely with partners in industry and the public sector, translating our world-leading research into jobs and inclusive economic growth, and ensuring the benefits are felt by people across Glasgow.”

Susan Aitkin, the current leader of Glasgow City Council, has also spoken positively of the University’s development plans in Govan. Acknowledging the project’s potential impact to the development of the city’s waterfront, Aitkin stated:

“This news is a welcome addition to all the investment that is taking place as the council and our partners work together to deliver the Glasgow Riverside Innovation District, stretching from the University of Glasgow to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

“The work being done to regenerate Govan, Water Row, the banks of the Clyde in this part of Glasgow and the forthcoming Partick-Govan Bridge is key to attracting and developing world-class innovation in this part of the city.”