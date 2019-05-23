The Glasgow Guardian are now hiring!

The Glasgow Guardian are now recruiting for next year’s management team (2019/20)

The Glasgow Guardian is the University of Glasgow’s only student newspaper. It has a long tradition of investigative and campaign journalism, but also includes a thriving opinion section, an all-encompassing culture section, an exploratory features section, an exciting new science and tech section, and a booming sports section. The paper prides itself on being the home of good writers and photographers from across the campus. It is open to all University of Glasgow students who can write, photograph, illustrate or design. The Glasgow Guardian was last year shortlisted for thirteen awards by the Student Publication Association, including Best Publication, Best Science & Tech Section, and Best News Story.

There are seven sections: news, views, features, investigations, culture, science and tech, and sport. The production team puts the physical copy together and the management team, well, manages the processes and procedures that keep the whole thing on track. The Editors-in-Chief oversee the whole process, but it is truly a team effort.

Enthusiasm counts for a lot more than experience in this process. What matters is a commitment to the principles which underpin the newspaper as a whole. We believe in good journalism, freedom of information, and campaigning in the interests of students at the University of Glasgow. Anybody who shares those values, and can make the time commitment, is welcome to apply for a position on the team. Experience is useful but not essential. We would welcome an application from anybody who believes that they can make a contribution to help this newspaper achieve its core objectives.

Applications for Editor-in-Chief will be open until 23:59 on 5th June.

Applications for all other management positions will be open until 23:59 on 1st July.

All roles are voluntary and unpaid. You may submit more than one application. You will be considered for any role you apply for. Please read all application fields carefully.

Good luck!