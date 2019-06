Georgina Hayes

Editor

The University of Glasgow has been ranked as the 14th best university in the UK and the second best in Scotland, in theGuardian’s 2020 university league tables

The university has moved up ten places since last year, when it was ranked 24th. There are 121 universities in the table overall.

St Andrews beat Glasgow for best Scottish university, however Glasgow still beat out other top institutions such as Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Strathclyde for second.