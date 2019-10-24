Glasgow ranked top city for college graduates

Rachel Stamford

News Editor

Glasgow has been ranked the top city in Europe for graduates, according to a recent analysis.

Resume.io, a resume-building company, analysed rent levels, cost of living, the economy, the local graduate community, sports and fitness facilities and local culture using data from European Commission’s Eurostat program and Numbeo.

Glasgow ranked the highest of 32 European cities, especially in the sports and fitness category. The company mentioned the popularity of Glasgow’s sports fields and indoor sports halls as well as free weekly group 5k runs and Snow Factor, which is a year-round indoor ski centre with the longest indoor real snow slope in the UK.

The average monthly salary in Glasgow is €1,954.79, with a one-bedroom apartment totalling €696.77 and cost of living around €649.62. For graduates, this cost of living is higher than other cities analysed such as Warsaw and Budapest, but significantly smaller than other UK cities like London where it is over €250 more expensive per month.

Another highlight from the analysis shows that 44 percent of Glasgow’s population has a graduate degree; significantly higher than many countries included in the analysis.

However, the analysis also showed Glasgow’s unemployment rate at 5.6 percent, with a GDP of -8.6 percent.

Resume.io wrote on their website that they created the analysis to help students know where to look for jobs and afford to eat and party like a grown-up.

“You might be surprised by some of the hotspots we identified. The affordability of up-and-coming places like Glasgow, Munich, and Sofia make them very competitive against the well-trodden routes of Berlin, Barcelona, and Prague,” Resume.io wrote. “Where do you see yourself starting the next phase of your life?”