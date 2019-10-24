How to cure your hangover

Hailie Pentleton

Writer

It’s 12am. I turn to my friend, her face a blurry haze, and yell “How on earth am I going to make my 9am tomorrow?” She smiles and raises her eyebrows as if to say, “God knows”. I make it to my bed around 3am.

If, like me, you’ve decided to turn your Freshers’ Week into a Freshers’ Month, then you’ll know the joys of waking up after five hours or so of wrestling with your duvet, the fear of last night’s antics, and the decision of whether you should even attempt getting out of bed for that dreaded early start. You’ll probably have searched the internet for a miracle hangover cure, or gagged at the thought of downing a Bloody Mary to get you through the morning.

Well get yourself out of bed and look no further for a cure. I stole some tips from a handful of websites, showed up to uni with an absolute zinger of a hangover and managed to survive the day to prove that you too can do the same:

Food, fruit juice, and…soup?

Somehow, having managed to make it to my 9am English Literature lecture, I spent most of my time scrolling through trip advisor trying to lock down the best breakfast places within walking distance of campus.

Of course, I settled on my usual haunt: Bank Street Bar and Kitchen. Situated just a minute’s walk from the GUU, Bank Street (gratefully) serves breakfast right up until midday. I ordered their pancake stack, drizzled with maple syrup and topped with a mountain of fresh berries, and a pint of apple juice. Stuck for choice and perhaps still a little intoxicated I also ordered a bowl of lentil soup, in the hope of regulating my salt levels. The whole order came to just £10, meaning that I regained my energy without spending too much money in the process.

I’d also recommend checking out Hyndland Café. Not only is it a lovely little place to hide in and get your head straight, they also offer a convenient delivery service between 10am and 2pm on Saturday and Sundays. From eggs benedict to a gorgeous vegetarian breakfast, they’re bound to have something to help you abolish your hangover.

Ginger tea and a gentle walk

I won’t lie to you, my eyes almost got lost in the back of my head when I read these suggestions on my scroll through Wikihow. However, I have to admit that I found that a wee walk around campus re-energised me, that the fresh air gave me a boost to push through my Politics lecture. I didn’t quite manage to grab a ginger tea this time round, but if you’re a little more dedicated – or desperate – to recover, then I’d suggest visiting Tchai-Ovna to try one of their 80+ delicious teas. After all, ginger tea is supposed to help with nausea. And if you fancy a longer walk to recalibrate, why not visit the Botanic Gardens and take in the sights?

Give up and go for a nap

The GUU sofas are a great place for a snooze, as I discovered after Politics took it out of me. If you do decide to follow in my footsteps, just make sure to choose one of the couches that face away from the window.

In short, no matter how impossible it may seem, it is possible to start the day with a hangover and make it through to the other side – even with lectures sandwiched in the middle. Get yourself a good breakfast, some soup (?) and a deep breath of fresh air. And remember to keep yourself hydrated – even if you’re not hangin’.