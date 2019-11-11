Sir Alex Ferguson donates memorabilia to Glasgow Caledonian University as new library named in his honour

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

Memorabilia donated by the former Manchester United manager includes his A-licence coaching certificate from 1979 and a dairy from 1993.

Sir Alex Ferguson has donated memorabilia to Glasgow Caledonian University after they named their new library after him.

The former Manchester United manager officially opened the new library on 30 October and came with personal memorabilia with him to donate to the university.

The memorabilia includes his A-licence coaching certificate from 1979 and a diary from 1993, the season he won his first Premier League title with Manchester United.

The items will be put in the library in a display called “Sir Alex – My Story in Objects.” The display will be placed in the library’s dedicated archive centre which is open to students, staff and the general public.

Sir Alex Ferguson, also known as Fergie, said “I’ve had a brilliant relationship with GCU over many years now and it is an absolute honour that the university has chosen to name its library after me.”

Fergie has been a supporter of GCU and was one of its founding donors of the GCU Foundation which he has given £700,000 over the years.

Other parts of the collection includes one of his Scottish league shirts, a coaching notepad from his early days at Aberdeen FC, a certificate from his days in the Boys’ Brigade and a League Managers Association manager of the year trophy.

Pamala Gillies, Principal and vice-chancellor Professor stated: “The university’s library will be renamed the Sir Alex Ferguson Library in recognition of his outstanding generosity and contribution to nurturing the talent of our students at Glasgow Caledonian University.”

“It is also in recognition of the fact that Sir Alex is a local hero who has achieved phenomenal influence as the world’s most successful football manager and as a truly exceptional, inspiring leader.”

“We felt the library, the heart of the university, would be the most appropriate building to rename.”

Sir Alex is most famous for his time managing Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. He also managed Aberdeen FC, St Mirren, and the Scotland national football team before his time with Manchester United.