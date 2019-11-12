Glasgow ranked UK’s top cultural and creative city

Taylor Heggie

Writer

Glasgow has been named the cultural and creative centre of the UK in a recent report by the European Commission.

The report, which looked at 190 European cities, considering 29 different aspects of culture, also ranked Glasgow as the leading European city for “openness, tolerance, and trust”. Glasgow was followed by London, Bristol, Brighton, and Manchester, with Edinburgh just missing out on a place in the top five, being ranked 6th out of the British cities in the report.

The report said: “Glasgow was one of the first European capitals of culture, in 1990. Known as an industrial city, it has now gained recognition as a creative and cultural centre of European importance.”

Glasgow’s 19 museums, including the famous Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Riverside Transport Museum, attract more visitors each year than any other UK city outside of London, and are home to the largest civic arts collection in Europe. The variety of festivals hosted in Glasgow, including Celtic Connections, Piping Live!, and Pride Glasgow, also attract locals and tourists alike throughout the year.

The city is home to five out of Scotland’s six national performing arts companies; the Royal Scottish National Orchestra; National Theatre of Scotland; BBC Scotland Symphony Orchestra; Scottish Opera; and Scottish Ballet. For those looking for more contemporary music and performance, Glasgow’s live music scene attracts talent of every genre to its celebrated venues, such as The Barrowland Ballroom, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut and the Queen Margaret Union, as well as attracting some of the biggest names in music to the SSE Hydro.

Dr Bridget McConnell CBE, the Chair of Glasgow Life said: “We always knew Glasgow was a global cultural leader and we’re delighted that the European Commission has confirmed our position of the UK’s leading cultural and creative city.”

Following this recognition, work is continuing on a new culture plan which aims to take Glasgow from the cultural and creative hub of the UK to a city which is recognised globally for its culture and its people.