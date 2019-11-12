QMU postpones Propaganda Glasgow club nights

Rachel Stamford

News Editor

QMU issued a statement on Facebook saying the cancellation was “due to a lack of popularity.

The Queen Margaret Union (QMU) has postponed Propaganda Glasgow’s weekly external club hire until further notice.

Propaganda hosts club nights playing indie music across the UK, Australia, and Brazil, with an accumulative audience of over 20,000 weekly partiers, according to their official website.

QMU posted a Facebook status on 7 November stating they have postponed Propaganda Glasgow “due to a lack of popularity.” The organisation said it will refocus their efforts on popular internal events such as Freaking Out The Neighborhood, Double Denim, Drag Machine, and Asylum.

President of the QMU, Courtney Hughes, said the QMU wishes Propaganda all the best and are sorry to fans of the club, but there are no plans for them to return.

“It’s a real shame that Propaganda moving to our venue hasn’t worked out for their club-night,” Hughes said. “We both tried really hard to make it work, but due to a lack of attendance over consecutive weeks, and rising costs for both parties, our Student Assembly members and staff felt our efforts were better focussed on our more popular internal events.

“Our events team are busy working hard on a new project for next semester. Watch this space!”

Propaganda Glasgow did not issue a statement at the time of publication. They still have events at QMU listed on their website until 20 December.