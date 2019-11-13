Charity fundraiser is giving children winter jackets

Amélie Davidson

Writer

A charity is asking for jackets and wellington boots to give vulnerable children across Glasgow a warmer holiday season.

This Christmas, while Santa delivers toys around the world, a charity is putting winter jackets and shoes under the trees of vulnerable children across Glasgow.

Development company, Hub West Scotland, have partnered with PEEK (Possibilities for Each and Every Kid) to launch a “Winter Warmer” appeal to help deprived children living in Glasgow this holiday season. PEEK is a charity which aims to provide children living across Scotland with opportunities in order to broaden their horizons, according to their website.

As temperatures continue to drop, local businesses and individuals are invited to donate winter coats and wellington boots to help families unable to afford adequate winter clothes or shoes. According to research by the National Education Union, when asked about the effect living in poverty was having on their pupils, teachers said that children were “going cold” and “feeling ashamed” because they were wearing ill-fitting clothes and torn shoes, often held together with tape.

Iain Marley, CEO of Hub West Scotland, stated: “It is a daunting thought that children in Glasgow do not have the warmth of a winter jacket in this freezing weather. We are asking for support […] whether it be small donations or large, so together we can support our charity partner PEEK in providing more local children with essential winter jackets and wellington boots this winter.”

Donations of winter jackets and wellington boots are needed for children ages 2-16 years old. Donations can be delivered to the Hub West Scotland’s office at 6th Floor, Merchant Exchange, 20 Bell Street, Glasgow, G1 1LG by Friday 29 November.

To support the appeal on social media, people are encouraged to use #winterwarmer.