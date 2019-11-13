Glasgow City reach Women’s Champions League last eight

Max Kelly

Travel Editor

A historic aggregate victory as City equal their best ever campaign.

On the night of Halloween, there were some scares, but eventually, Glasgow City made it to the Women’s Champions League quarter-final for just the second time in their history. The momentous achievement was sealed after a nervy penalty-shootout, in which Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander saved three penalties. City took a two-goal lead, after an impressive 2-0 away win against reigning Danish Champions, Brøndby. However, first half goals from Nanna Christiansen and Frederikke Bolin Lindhart levelled the tie at 2-2. The Danes controlled the first period of the game, forcing penalty-shootout star, Alexander, into making a number of good saves. However, in the second half, City played with more intensity and began to grow into the match. Neither side could get the decisive goal and the nervy tie slipped into extra-time.

After a frustrating 30 minutes of extra-time, where City struggled to get chances away, the game went to the cruel and gruelling experience of penalties. Scott Booth’s side might have felt aggrieved going into the spot-kicks, however, as after their best chance in extra-time – when Jenna Clark met Jane Ross’ sumptuous cross and hit the underside of the bar – it looked as if a hand was used in the ensuing scramble to get the ball clear.

In the shootout, Jane Ross and Eilish McSorley scored their penalties, with Kirsty Howat and Megan Foley’s efforts being denied. City keeper, Alexander, who had already been named player of the match, continued to be the side’s hero as she saved three spot-kicks in a row, to set up Jo Love to win it for the Glasgow side. Love stood up and calmly slotted home to put Booth’s side into the last eight for the second time.

City coach, Scott Booth, told the BBC, that “It took your breath away, that one. It didn’t go to plan first half but we came out in the second half and played really brave football. This is what we’ve been striving for, for four-and-a-half years – to get over that line and make the quarter-finals is amazing.”

City, who have already sealed their 13th successive title after an emphatic 10-0 win over Motherwell last month, will face a stern test in the next round. Possible opponents include holders Lyon, Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, and German champions VfL Wolfsburg. City could also face English-sides Arsenal and Manchester City, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona completing the possible line up.