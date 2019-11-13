If you do one thing this month…

Culture Editors

Quickfire recommendations from our Culture Team.

Watch screenings and live performances at: moving image festival Hanging Out on 16 and 17 November at Tramway. Featuring exhibits exploring themes of repetition, memorial, outside-ness and gesture, tickets can be purchased for £5-6. https://www.tramway.org/events/pages/event-details.aspx?event=1/artists-moving-image-programme-2019-hanging-out

See your favourite authors speak at: Book Week Scotland, running from 18 – 24 November. The week will feature a host of both ticketed and free events across the country, including talks from authors, book swaps, and slam poetry nights. https://www.scottishbooktrust.com/book-week-scotland

Get cultural in the community: at Platform Glasgow’s Culture Cafe on 17 and 24 November from 12-2pm. These free events are a great way to meet new people whilst enjoying performances and getting stuck into new cultural activities. No need to book – just turn up on the day and get stuck in.

http://www.whatsonglasgow.co.uk/event/079204-culture-cafe/

Immerse yourself: in a world of art, performance, poetry and discussions at political arts organisation Arika’s A Means Without End series at Tramway. Running from 20-24 November, the series will also feature an installation from Fred Moten and Wu Tsang, exhibits the Episode’s core ideas of poetics, touch, entanglement, chance, maths and language. It’s pay what you can, so turn up on the day to explore what they have to offer.

https://www.tramway.org/events/pages/event-details.aspx?event=1/arika-episode-10-a-means-without-end-day-2

Jam out to: great local tunes at Glasgow’s own Great Western Festival on 23 November. The festival will see more than fifty artists perform across ten venues in the west end, including Oran Mor and the Hug and Pint. Tickets for the festival are still available on the Tickets Scotland website, so make sure to grab some. https://www.facebook.com/events/glasgows-west-end/the-great-western-festival-231119/376809306577594/

Eat your fill at: Glasgow Vegan Festival also on 23 November. Featuring 50+ stalls, with cookery demos, interactive workshops and even a yoga session, this event is sure to be unmissable for foodies, with tickets just £3 on the door. https://www.veganeventsuk.co.uk/glasgow-vegan-festival/