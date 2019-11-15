University of Glasgow recalls exchange students in Hong Kong

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

The 19 Glasgow exchange students are among the many being recalled from universities across the world.

The University of Glasgow is recalling its students currently studying in Hong Kong.

The announcement was made via Twitter, where the University of Glasgow said they are in “close contact” with students in Hong Kong and are “supporting them to stay safe and arrange travel home”.

There are currently 19 students in Hong Kong on exchange from the University of Glasgow.

The University has not yet made a formal statement regarding the recalling of the students.

Recent deaths in Hong Kong include Alex Chow, a 22-year-old student who fell to his death during a police operation to clear the area, and pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho who was stabbed in the street.

Glasgow is just one of many universities that are recalling students from Hong Kong. The University of Edinburgh recently announced it was recalling its 21 exchange students due to the civil unrest. Aberdeen, Warwick and the University of Sydney have also announced the recalling of students.

The University of Hong Kong, one of Glasgow’s international university partners, announced they were suspending all classes on campus for the remainder of the semester and making all learning and teaching activities available online due to “the uncertain and unsafe traffic conditions for travelling to HKU.”

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology announced it has closed its campus until Sunday 17 November and that there will be no “face-to-face classes or any proctored on-campus final examinations on the Clear Water Bay campus.” The Chinese University of Hong Kong also announced it would support and “will facilitate the students and campus residents who wish to go home.”

Exchange students in Hong Kong are advised to get in contact with their university and make arrangements to leave.