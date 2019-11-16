Glasgow George’s Square Christmas tree lights switch-on tomorrow

Rachel Stamford

News Editor

Christmas is coming early in George’s Square as the annual Christmas tree lights switch-on commences holiday festivities throughout the city.

Glasgow will officially begin spreading holiday cheer as the annual Christmas tree lights switch-on takes place tomorrow in George’s Square.

The event kicks off Glasgow Loves Christmas, which is six weeks of holiday festivities ranging from shopping to Santa-themed marathons throughout the city from 17 November to New Year’s Eve.

A record 434,272 tickets were requested for the event this year, which is an increase of more than a third compared to 2018. Entry to the lights switch-on is by ticket only, which 16,000 people were able to obtain through a ballot application from Glasgow Loves Christmas.

Besides the Christmas tree lighting, other notable entertainment will include music by singer Michelle McManus and the Soundsational Choir.

The event takes place from 5 pm to 8 pm, but attendees have been asked to arrive as early as 4.30pm. Several road closures will be in place throughout the city centre with diversions. There will also be waiting and loading restrictions in the surrounding area and some bus lanes will be suspended.

For those who missed out on tickets, everyone is encouraged to participate in other Glasgow Loves Christmas events such as Glasgow’s Style Mile Carnival on 25 November, and the traditional Blessing of the Crib on 4 December. Both events are free to attend.