Glasgow Subway Christmas timetable starts

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor



The Christmas timetable for Glasgow Subway has begun! Starting on Sunday 17 November, the Subway’s service hours will be extended for the Christmas period and to help people do their festive shopping for the holiday season.

One of the bigger moves regarding the festive timetable is longer hours on Sunday which sees Sunday service extended until 20:30, giving people an extra two hours access to the Subway.

These extended hours are to last from Sunday 17 November until Sunday 22 December.

Glasgow Subway announced the new timetable on their Twitter @GLASubway Travel, tweeting:

“From this Sunday November 17 to 22 December Subway’s Christmas timetable will run until 8.30pm every Sunday.

“If you’re heading to the Christmas light switch on at George Square why not Park and Ride and avoid the city traffic? #myglasgowmysubway #glasgowloveschristmas”

In addition to these new times, Glasgow Subway have also announced their festive timetable for the service:

Tuesday 24 December: 06:30 – 22:30

Wednesday 25 December: Closed

Thursday 26 December: 08:30 – 22:30

Tuesday 31 December: 06:30 – 22:30

Wednesday 1 January: Closed

Thursday 2 January: 08:30 – 22:30