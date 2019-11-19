Alleged cases of sexual assault confirmed by University and Police Scotland

Bethany Woodhead

Editor-in-Chief

Police Scotland and The University of Glasgow confirm four alleged cases of sexual assault in the West End of Glasgow, following a report on 17 October 2019.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to three of the assaults. According to Police Scotland, two of the assaults occurred on 17 October, one in Lawrence Street, Partick and one in Napiershall Street, North Woodside, while the third occurred on 24 October on Cranworth Street, Hillhead.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland has also confirmed that “enquiries are ongoing following a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in Sutherland Lane, near University Place, Hillhead, in the early hours of Thursday 31 October 2019.” The charged man has already been subject to the Procurator Fiscal and is due to appear in court at a later date.

This evening the University released statements via social media and through an Internal Communications email, following confirmation from Police Scotland today of the four alleged assaults.

A spokesperson for the University stated that they work closely with Police Scotland. They were made aware of one incident around the West End area in October, but upon enquiring with Police Scotland at the time, they were told the suspect was already in custody. The University immediately implemented precautions, such as increased security patrols and improved lighting on campus. However, Police Scotland confirmed to the University today that there were three other incidents and that investigations into all four assaults were ongoing. The University maintains a good relationship with Police Scotland and urges students to contact the University’s security team on 0141 330 4282, or Police Scotland on 101, if they have any concerns or information to report.

SRC president Scott Kirby has responded to the backlash on social media regarding the SRC’s communications on the alleged assaults: “The SRC have today been made aware of the posts on social media regarding several alleged sexual assaults that have taken place around Glasgow, in the West End. We have been in contact with the University to investigate and we have only just been made aware of the incidents by Police Scotland. It is completely unfathomable how this has not been communicated, as students rightfully feel like they have been let down for not being made aware of these incidents. This is especially true given that it has taken so long since the initial investigation began for these incidents to be communicated to us and we will be looking into why there has been such delay. We are incredibly angry, and as a priority we will be seeking assurances from the University and Police Scotland that this does not happen again as student safety is of utmost importance to us.”

If you need help, advice, or would like to make a report, contact Police Scotland on 101 for specialist officers to be sent to your home to make a report or provide you with further information about the reporting process. You can also visit the SRC’s Advice Centre in the John McIntyre Building, or access them via email or telephone at [email protected] and 0141 330 5360. In an emergency, always call 999.