Glasgow’s McDonald’s drive thrus voted worst in the UK

McDonald’s drive thrus in Glasgow have been voted the worst in the UK, according to internet reviews.

This information comes from a survey by Zuto which compiled reviews left by customers from reviewing websites TripAdvisor and Google Reviews. Zuto used this information to rank cities based on their McDonald’s drive thru, with Glasgow being voted the worst.

Glasgow has nineteen McDonald’s branches registered within the city boundaries. The heart of the city centre has four different McDonald’s restaurants alone in Argyle Street, Sauchiehall Street, Trongate and the St. Enoch Centre.

Of the Glasgow branches, most of them have a drive thru service. It is this service which has brought them infamy in the last few weeks.

Glasgow’s drive thru ratings had an average of 2.25 stars for the region, with the lowest of the low being the franchise based in the Glasgow North Retail Park. The Robroyston-based franchise has reviews that include such comments as “worst McDonalds ever” and “the worst McDonalds on the planet”.

Glasgow ranked worse than Belfast and Birmingham, which came second and third-worse respectively.