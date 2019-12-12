If you do one thing this Christmas…

Taylor Heggie

Writer

Exams getting you down? Why not take a break from the library, grab some mulled wine, and see what festive activities Glasgow has to offer.

With the stress of exams and essay deadlines looming over us all, it’s easy to feel like a bit of a Grinch. But why not take a few hours to escape the library or even take a break from your regret-filled Netflix sessions to experience the best of what Glasgow has to offer to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Christmas Markets

They may not be on the same scale as Edinburgh’s Christmas market but Glasgow’s two markets offer all the same delicious food, drinks and crafts that can be found in the capital. For a cosier vibe, head to St Enoch’s market and treat yourself to some delicious churros, or for more stalls and even a shot on the helter skelter, head up Buchanan Street to the bigger market at George Square.

Santa Dash

Have you ever wanted to see thousands of Santas running down Sauchiehall Street? Well now you can! This charity run saw over 8,000 people show up in Santa suits last year, with even more expected this year. Leaving from George Square at 10am on Sunday 8 December, go along to cheer them on or even join in if you’re feeling fit enough.

Dinner and a Christmas film at Sloans

If you have a bit of money to spare once your loan comes in, grab a friend and head along to Sloans for a treat as the dark nights loom. They’re offering a main course alongside a Christmas film on the big screen for only £17 for two people. With films like Elf, Love Actually and Home Alone on almost every night in December and a choice of chilli dogs, sweet potato curry or their legendary macaroni cheese, this is the perfect excuse for a little exam season treat.

Elfingrove

This year, Kelvingrove is transforming into a winter wonderland for the month of December for the much anticipated Elfingrove. Every night the event includes a 90-minute tour through the museum, a light show, musical entertainment, a silent disco, street food, and most importantly, a bar. What better way to drown those pre-exam sorrows? Christmas fayre at Merchant Square

If you’re all out of ideas for gifts this year or just looking for something festive to spice up your flat, then Merchant Square is hosting a Christmas fayre every weekend in the lead up to Christmas. There’ll be plenty of stalls featuring home-made crafts and sweet treats, offering something a bit different from the high street at reasonable prices, so it’s the perfect way to take a study break whilst getting some Christmas shopping done.

Watch Frozen 2 or Last Christmas at the Grosvenor

To get into the festive spirit even more, take a wander down to Ashton Lane and grab yourself a ticket to see Frozen 2 or Last Christmas at the Grosvenor cinema. It’s a cheaper alternative to the Sloans option with student tickets starting at just £6, and with the money you save you could even treat yourself to a pint whilst you watch at the Grosvenor’s in-built bar. Drink, watch, and be merry.