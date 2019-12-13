Vets warn dog-owners over grit danger

Joanne Krus

Deputy News Editor

Vets and animal charities have released warnings about the potential harm of grit on pets.

ICR Veterinary Surgeons ltd. has issued warnings to dog owners about the potential harm grit could cause as the weather gets colder.

Several gritters have been deployed in Glasgow to make commuting for both pedestrians and cars safer. However, this could be dangerous for pets, as vets and animal charities warn that grit is toxic for dogs.

ICR Veterinary Surgeons posted a statement on Facebook, telling pet owners to beware as grit can irritate dog’s paws and, in certain cases, has caused hydration and tissue damage.

The vet also urged that owners should wash their pet’s paws after walking them.

The RSPCA also issued similar warnings during the “Beast from the East” to let pet owners know that grit is very toxic to dogs, especially if they lick it off their paws and ingest it.

They said, “This is because ingestion can cause a high blood sodium concentration which can cause thirst, vomiting and lethargy, and in severe cases kidney damage.

“The best thing to do is to thoroughly wipe your pet’s feet, fur and tummy after they have been outside.”

They added that if you are worried that your pet may have ingested any grit, you should contact your vet immediately.