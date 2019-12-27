Review: Intalagio In Colour @ Glasgow Print Studio

Max Kelly

Travel Editor

Max Kelly reviews the Intalagio in Colour print exhibition at Glasgow Print Studio.

The cosy Glasgow Print Studio presented a fascinating exhibition of prints created by both national and international artists who use colour to explore the expressive and diverse mark-making techniques of intaglio printmaking. The exhibition had its preview 3 October, and opened to the public the following day, and ran until 17 November showcasing a wide range of engaging pieces.

Intaglio printmaking is a traditional technique where marks are etched or scratched onto materials including copper or steel, creating grooved lines or textures that ink can become trapped in. The ink is then transferred onto paper from the textured surface when passed through a press. Through this process, the paper is transformed and given a sculptural quality which is virtually impossible to achieve using any other process.

The exhibition showcased pieces from a plethora of renowned British and international artists, including pieces from Brian Eno, who is famed for his contributions to music and his creation of the term “ambient music”. The musician showcased his visually artistic side this time around though, and his Halica Cadmium Red was a warm and absorbing piece that kicked off the exhibition.

Walking around the exhibition, there were a plethora of intriguing etchings on display, differing in size and shape. Some were incredibly vibrant and complex, while others were more simplistic in style. Other pieces were more abstract and psychedelic, with many of them evoking memory or telling a difficult story.

Personally, my favourite piece in the exhibition was one which was made up of twelve different etchings all showing different cloud shapes against the background of a beautifully crisp blue sky. The piece was simple yet breathtaking. It was very aesthetically pleasing to peruse.

The Glasgow Print Studio is a fantastic place to spend a chilly, wintry afternoon this season and their Christmas exhibition is currently underway and is running until 2 February 2020.