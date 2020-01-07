Campaign thanks Glaswegians for helping donate over 1,000 coats to homeless

Joanne Krus

Deputy News Editor

Organisers of an annual campaign have thanked Glaswegians for generously donating over 1,000 coats for the homeless.

Wrap Up Glasgow is a campaign run by Human Appeal, a national Muslim-faith humanitarian charity. For the ninth year Glasgow’s Southside Safestore branch supported Human Appeal by storing the donations for free until the coats could be donated to the homeless, elderly and other vulnerable people in Glasgow.

Shahid Kadodia, Digital and Marketing Director at Safestore, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be able to assist with such an important campaign once again this winter. With so many people in need in the Glasgow area, these coats will make a real difference.

“We could not have done it without the wonderful members of the public pulling together to make this happen – a big thank you to everyone who donated.”

Now that the 2019 campaign has ended, the coats have been sent to local charities for distribution.

Mohammed Abid Shah, from Human Appeal, also said that he was pleased with this year’s campaign: “We promised a bigger and better Wrap Up Glasgow and this is what we delivered. We collected a total of 1,001 coats to help keep those in need warmer this winter. We’re also pleased that the coats will go on to benefit those who would otherwise be freezing this winter – thank you for all your donations, it really is appreciated.”

In 2019 the Wrap Up campaign collected just under 45,000 coats from across the UK, with 32,000 of those coming from London. Since the campaign launch in 2011, Human Appeal has collected over 137,000 coats.