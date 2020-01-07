Fopp Byres Road to close at the end of January, HMV confirms

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

Music retail store Fopp on Byres Road is set to close by the end of the month, confirms owner HMV.

The store has been in danger of closing multiple times in the last two years but was saved after securing a new owner in February of last year.

However, in December 2019 it became apparent that the store was closing for good with “store closing” and “everything must go” signs on the windows.

The Byres Road store is one of three branches announced for closure by HMV, who have warned of the closure of up to 10 stores unless new deals can be secured with landlords.

HMV stated that some stores were no longer viable due to expensive business rates in certain locations.

Fopp Byres Road is one of three HMV stores to close by the end of January, alongside HMV Bury St Edmunds and HMV Nuneaton, with new tenants set to move into the properties.

An HMV spokesperson stated: “There are currently 10 stores where negotiations with landlords are ongoing and we are hopeful of securing new deals.

“The closures are no reflection on our superb staff and where we are not able to come to a new agreement or relocate staff within the business elsewhere, unfortunately this does mean some of our staff will lose their jobs”.