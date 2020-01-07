Forensic expert to host Glasgow lecture on the psychology of serial killers

Chloe Waterhouse

Music Editor

A talk exploring the psychology of famous serial killers is coming to The Garage in March and April.

“The Psychology of Serial Killers”, hosted by forensic expert and lecturer Jennifer Rees will debunk the common myths attached to these barbaric murderers, explore the psychology of their actions and examine bone-chilling case studies.

During the talk, audiences will discover how serial killers are classified, the differences between lust killers and visionary killers, watch a gripping time-lapse video demonstrating facial reconstruction on the skull of a discovered body, and compare famous serial killers like BTK and David Berkowitz.

Serial killer couples have been a revered treasure of pop culture over the past few decades, being subsequently immortalised into films such as Natural Born Killers (1994) and Bonnie and Clyde (1967). The audience will investigate the stark reality of these sinister killers, with real-life serial killer couples Fred and Rose West, and Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley coming to the forefront of Rees’ psychological examination. Folie à deux syndrome, otherwise known as “shared psychosis”, will also be explored in relation to this phenomena.

The difference between male and female serial killers will be discussed, with an insight into their differing motives.

To this day, serial killers are still being sensationalised and lusted after by the public. Netflix recently had to provide a statement pleading people not to fantasise over the “hotness” of serial killer Ted Bundy, as their documentary series Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes was released last year. Rees will share clinical knowledge surrounding why serial killers gain admirers, fan mail and even spouses, shown through the astounding case of Richard Ramirez (aka. The Night Stalker) and freelance magazine editor Doreen Lioy, amidst others.

Even within Glasgow, serial killer spectres haunt the city’s past. The notorious case of Bible John is still being investigated, as the unidentified serial killer raped, murdered and brutalised three women between 1968-9, after meeting them at the Barrowlands Ballroom in East Glasgow. Furthermore, Peter Manuel was convicted of slaughtering over seven people across Lanarkshire between 1956-8, being nicknamed by the media as the “Beast of Birkenshaw”, as the third last man to be hanged in Glasgow’s Barlinnie prison.

Psychologist Robert Hare reported that 1% of the general population meets the clinical criteria for psychopathy, and the event’s Facebook page has harkened on that detail.

The official Facebook page wrote: “How common are homicidal fantasies? Have you ever fantasised about killing someone? You may be surprised by the results of our research!”

Tickets for the event are available for £20 in March and April.