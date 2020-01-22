Gibson Street and Eldon Street closed for urgent road work

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

Resurfacing work is being carried out between 22 January and 29 January, with the road shut westbound.

One of the west end’s major streets is temporarily closed for roadworks.

The section Eldon Street/Gibson Street between Bank Street and Woodlands, is closed while the road undergoes maintenance.

The road is being reseurfaced between Wednesday 22 January and Wednesday 29 January, taking place between 9am and 5pm.

It is expected delays will occur as a result of these roadworks, especially at peak times, usually in the morning before 9am and evening after 5pm.

Traffic is being diverted via Woodlands Road, Park Road, Great Western Road, Byres Road, University Avenue and Gibson Street.

Most likely affected will be students, in particular home students who rely on the 4 and 4A bus services by First Bus Greater Glasgow which travel up Gibson Street and Eldon Street to and from University Avenue; however, First Bus Greater Glasgow have yet to make any announcements about diversions on these services as of 19 January.