New director for Scottish Graduate School of Art and Humanities

SGSAH was founded in 2014 and is the world’s first national graduate school for arts and humanities, acting as a hub for over a thousand postgraduate students.

The Scottish Graduate Schools for Arts and Humanities (SGSAH) has announced a new director.

Claire Squires, a professor in Publishing Studies at the University of Stirling and director of the Stirling Centre for International Publishing and Communication, began the role on 6 January.

SGSAH is a partnership of 16 Higher Education Institutions across Scotland, led by the University of Glasgow.

Professor Squires takes on the role from her predecessor, the founding dean/director professor Dee Heddon. Professor Heddon, deputy head of the College of Arts, and James Arnott, Chair in Drama at the University of Glasgow, helped secure SGSAH funding of £35m from the Arts and Humanities Research Council at the Scottish Funding Council.

Professor Squires said in a statement on her appointment: “I’m delighted to be joining SGSAH as director, and I’m looking forward to providing leadership, advocacy and community-building for the School.

“Following the achievements of SGSAH’s first five years, I plan to sustain and grow our standing in national and international contexts, offer ambitious and concerted training and development opportunities for Scotland’s arts and humanities doctoral researchers, and further our collaborative relationships with partners from across Scotland and beyond.”

Professor Squires has been involved with SGSAH since its establishment and most notably served as a Panel D Chair, which involves Languages, Linguistics, Literatures, Publishing, Media and Communication Studies.