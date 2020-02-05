Glasgow dog up for national dog-award

Laurie Clarke

Production Manager

A Glaswegian dog is in the running for a national award in recognition of his athletic success.

Rocket, a pointer-cross, competes with owner Duncan Robinson, 17, in the sport cani-cross, a “dog-powered” cross country race in which dog and owner compete as a team. Rocket and Duncan have previously won the Scottish National Championships and been recognised as World Cani-Cross Champions.

The Autarky Hardest Working Dog Award recognises the achievements of dogs across the UK, with dogs nominated in four categories: Sports & Performance Dogs, Service Dogs, Healthcare & Assistance Dogs & Media Star Dogs. Rocket is one of five dogs shortlisted in the Sports & Performance Dogs category.

Speaking on his behalf, Rocket’s owner Hilary Robinson described him as “Full of boundless energy, loves to run, a fast learner and loves nothing more than spending time with Duncan.

“Rocket works his paws off in very demanding race situations and can sense when Duncan needs him to step up and give him absolutely everything left in the tank. He’s such a hard-working dog and he truly loves his sport.”

The overall winner will be announced at an award ceremony in May, taking place at the Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials 2020. On the line is £500 worth of canine products and a year’s worth of Autarky food.

Voting is now open on the Autarky website.