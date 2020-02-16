University of Glasgow to build new £86m teaching hub

Erin Steinmetz

Reporter

Plans for a new Adam Smith Business School building have been approved by the University of Glasgow.

Designed by HASSELL, the £86m development will include teaching facilities for postgraduate taught students (PGT) and areas to facilitate modern and collaborative learning. Construction will begin in July and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Head of the Adam Smith Business School Professor John Finch said: “It will create spaces for analytical, entrepreneurial and sustainable learning, teaching and research, driven by our academics’ curiosity, and address challenges internationally and locally in business, organisations and the economy.”

According to Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, the new building will be another step toward transforming the Adam Smith Business School into one of the world’s leading business schools while also revolutionising the PGT student experience.

Muscatelli said: “This is exciting news and will mean the University can continue to meet the changing needs and expectations of our students, enhancing employability and leadership skills, whilst positively influencing career destinations.”

The building is the fourth major new building to be delivered through the University’s £1bn Campus Development Programme and will be located on the southern boundary of the former Western Infirmary, on Dumbarton Road and adjacent to Kelvingrove Museum and Kelvin Hall. Extensive landscaping to the surrounding area will be undertaken to create a welcoming and accessible gateway into the expanded campus.

HASSELL Principal Julian Gitsham said: “The new building will form a gateway between the city’s cultural quarter and the new campus square, and embody both the University’s long-standing civic partnership and its cutting-edge modern architecture.”

The building will be the first facility on campus designed for students of the graduate programmes. The building design features three sections, for research, collaboration, and teaching. The research area will contain private workspaces and agile project spaces to support interdisciplinary work. The collaboration area will include the Ward library, formal meeting rooms, and a data visualization suite. The teaching area is designed to support collaborative and active modes of learning.

Conceived as a flexible reconfigurable space, the new building will also feature the Hothouse, which will allow a wide range of industry engagement activities to take place. The new building provides an opportunity to refocus and scale-up the Adam Smith Business School’s external engagement and networks.