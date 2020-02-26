Latha na Gàidhlig 2020: UofG to host Gaelic Language Day

Jasmine Urquhart

Reporter

The day of events includes a live band and two language sessions.

The University of Glasgow will host a “Gaelic Language Day” on 27 February in celebration of Gaelic language and culture.

The day of events will showcase a live traditional band, a vocal harmony trio, a traditional and modern fusion band, two language sessions and an insight into Duolingo, the language-learning website. Gaelic Language Day will commence at 9:30am at the Main Gate, with the Gaelic Flag Raising/Togail na Brataich.

The Gaelic Development Manager at UofG Gàidhlig, Fiona Dunn, said Gaelic Language Day “aims to raise awareness of Gaelic across the campus and online and to engage with Gaelic-speakers, learners and anyone with a general interest in the language and culture.”

Dunn said: “A primary aim of this annual event is that it is accessible. We have events in very public spaces such as the Fraser Building, the Concert Hall, and the QMU, and we have developed a handy cheat sheet for anyone who’d like to tweet in Gaelic and join our online conversation.”

The day is part of the University’s Gaelic Language Plan 2018-21, which was developed under the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005.

Dunn said the plan is a “hugely positive exercise in helping to normalise the presence of Gaelic in the life of the University”.

“It has allowed for the establishment of truly unique opportunities for Gaelic-speaking students, including our innovative Gaelic Residency Scheme, as well as opportunities to collaborate with services such as International Student Services with a view to providing international students with a meaningful insight into Scottish culture during their time in Glasgow,” said Dunn.

One of the aims of the plan is to have a Gaelic Immersion Year, which will commence in September 2020. Dunn said this “will offer significant support to the growing needs of the Gaelic sector and is one of the best examples of the unique contribution the University of Glasgow has to make to the ongoing national agenda for Gaelic.”

Also part of the plan is the Gaelic Residency Scheme/Taigh na Gàidhlig, whereby students spend time living alongside Gaelic speakers to develop their skills. Over 40 Scottish and international students have participated in the scheme to date.

Dunn said “Gaelic offers a rich and meaningful insight into the traditional heritage and culture of Scotland.

“Gaelic language and culture is an integral part of Scottish identity not just historically, but also today as more children and young people are being educated through the medium of Gaelic from pre-school to higher education levels.”