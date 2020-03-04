Interview and manifesto analysis: Ella McCabe – SRC VP Student Support

Rosie Shackles

Deputy Culture Editor – Food and Drink

Ella McCabe is running for Vice President for Student Support. Ella is currently on the board of management for GUU, where she has worked on the welfare committee. She is passionate about ensuring that the different student bodies communicate to ensure that students are engaged with the support services available at university, and believes that her experience and contacts in the Glasgow University Union and the Glasgow University Sports Association can facilitate this.

In her manifesto and interview, Ella discusses her aim to start an alcohol and drug awareness campaign, and has contacted other universities that have already had campaigns that encourage students to be more aware of drinking safely. She wants to provide drinking diaries and spread awareness during freshers’ week. Along with this, Ella would like to promote new, fun and inexpensive activities to de-stress that differ from yoga and puppies.

In the interview, Ella expressed her commitment to ensuring that support for sexual assault victims is more widely promoted, and that funding can be put in place to provide further support groups.