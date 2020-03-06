Preview: Boys Don’t Cry All-Dayer @ Firewater

Fred Bruce

Writer

Glasvegas, Parliamo, Holy Esque, and others will be performing an all-day gig in aid of the Scottish Association of Mental Health on 7 March.

Sauchiehall Street’s own Firewater will play host to a stunning line-up of Scotland’s top musicians on behalf of the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) charity. Friday 7 March sees bands from every direction, geographically and sonically, descend on the club for a night of fantastic tunes for a fantastic cause.

The culmination of months of hard work from resident Glasgow DJ Davie Ballantyne, Boys Don’t Cry looks to raise money and awareness for Scots’ mental health. A charity with almost a hundred years of history, SAMH has been working in all-corners of Scotland since 1923. Providing vital aid for those suffering from addiction, homelessness and mental illness, the night’s proceeds are going to an invaluable cause.

We got in touch with Ballantyne to discuss the importance of mental health charities, and how crucial it is to spread awareness. “SAMH is doing amazing work, and the gig is just about raising awareness”, he explained, “any money we raise on the night is a bonus.”

Davie’s, and countless others’, connection to SAMH is a personal one. “Nearly everyone goes through hard times in their life, including myself, eighteen months ago. Music, mates and family got me through it”.

“I didn’t know there were charities like SAMH out there.” He asks, “If I didn’t know about SAMH, who else doesn’t?”

“I’m blown away by how big this gig has become!” Davie told us, and it’s hard to argue with him. The night has become incredibly varied, and showcases some of the best acts the country has to offer. Top Scottish names like Holy Esque and Parliamo are booked, while Bad Hombres will be playing one of their final shows after the band announced their imminent breakup earlier this month. The gig is headlined by none other than Rab and James Allan of Glasvegas, who will be playing a stripped-back acoustic set to close the show.

Rab spoke to The Glasgow Guardian earlier this week, explaining that “we’re looking forward to playing a few songs and supporting a great charity. SAMH is doing vital work to support mental health at a time when people are being encouraged to talk more, especially men.” He went on to discuss Boys Don’t Cry in particular, saying “This event will be a chance to bring more awareness to the topic while raising money for a cause, which I’m sure has affected us all at one time or another.”

Boys Don’t Cry is shaping up to be a fantastic event, and the great cause makes it all the more meaningful. Tickets are priced at £10, and can be purchased here.