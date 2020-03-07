Documentary shown at UofG to showcase people detained by Immigration

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

Four student societies at the University of Glasgow are collaborating to show a piece of documentary theatre regarding being detained by Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

Four student societies from the University are collaborating for a one-off event on Wednesday 18 March between 6:30pm – 8:30 pm in the GUU Drawing Room showcasing the life of refugees being detained by UK immigration enforcement.

Detention Dialogues is a collaboration between Student Action for Refugees – STAR Glasgow, Scottish Detainee Visitors, Global Justice Glasgow, Ice and Fire Theatre Company.

The event will showcase a piece of documentary theatre, based on testimony of people who have been detained by UK Home Office Immigration Enforcement, made possible by a collaboration between Scottish Detainee Visitors and Ice and Fire Company.

After the performance there will be a discussion about the “current hostile environment and detention in the UK.”