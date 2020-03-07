GUCFS sixth fashion show blooms for survivors of domestic violence

Jordan Hunter

Deputy News Editor

Glasgow University Charity Fashion Show raised money for victims of domestic violence at their premier event.

Glasgow University Charity Fashion Show (GUCFS) showcased their sixth fashion show on 21 February at SWG3 to raise money for charity.

After a nomination by their audience on social media and a selection by 30 committee members, GUCFS chose their fundraising for Glasgow Women’s Aid, a charity fighting domestic violence and providing refuge to women in children who are suffering from domestic violence, due to their work in Glasgow. Women’s Aid provides drop in centers, phone advice and support, as well as advocate for domestic abuse prevention.

While previous years’ investigations by The Glasgow Guardian found the charity being less than efficacious in its giving; this year, the society has instituted mechanisms to ensure everything has been above board. The amount raised by each of their campaigns is visible online and also recorded by not only them, but the charity itself, which also can see expenses.

This year involved two shows over two nights, due to popularity. The aim of the fashion show was to both raise more money than the record set last year where they donated £34,000 and to meet the growing demand for tickets.

GUCFS President Beth O’Shea, when asked about what students should be excited for this year’s show said: “It’s huge, it’s totally different from before… It’s really good to combine a night out with raising money for charity, because if you don’t realise you’re doing it, it doesn’t seem that hard. You would probably spend a tenner on drinks more so than on charity, but by coming to our show, all you do is enable us to raise more. I hope people look forward to it and go woah, this is big.”

GUCFS has not released the official tally because they are still raising money on their internet pages, but they are on pace to beat last year. Those interested in donating can visit GUCFS’s Just Giving page.