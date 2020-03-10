Walk among Glasgow landmarks in aid of World Autism Awareness Week

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

The National Autistic Society is bringing back their popular event on Saturday 4 April in aid for autism awareness.

A popular night walk throughout Glasgow’s landmarks returns on Saturday 4 April in aid of World Autism Awareness Week.

Spectrum Night Walk is hosted by the National Autistic Society, a British charity which works to improve the lives of autistic people in the United Kingdom, and is one of the largest fundraising events of the year. The event will take place in Glasgow, as well as London and Manchester, starting at the same time of 8pm on Saturday 4 April. For Glasgow, the walk starts at the Village Hotel.

Despite being for a serious cause, event organisers want people to come and enjoy themselves, going as far as to set up meet-and-greets for the walk and encouraging walkers to meet new people and make friends along the way.

Tickets to take part in the walk cost £20 for over 16s and £15 for under 16s. They are available on the National Autistic Society website.