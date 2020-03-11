Glasgow students organise festival to make city green

Joanne Krus

News Editor

Student groups from Glasgow will be holding a festival to fight carbon emissions and make the city more environmentally friendly.

The Glasgow Goes Green Festival returns on 18 March at the Glue Factory with events and discussions on how Glasgow can reach its goal in becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The festival is organised by a non-profit group led by students from the University of Glasgow, Glasgow School of Art and Glasgow Caledonian University. Their goal is to highlight environmental issues in the city and showcase some solutions to those issues.

They chose their theme of IMAGINE 2030 as Glasgow City Council have announced their target of being carbon neutral by 2030, meaning that they will be making no net release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

This target was set after the council declared a climate emergency in May 2019. The council has since set up a Climate Emergency Working Group and made steps to improve public transport and make it more accessible.

The organisers hope that this event will bring together different groups in Glasgow to help achieve this goal.

Glasgow University Environmental Sustainability Team is co-hosting the event and said: “We want it to be a fun as well as enlightening experience, where you learn more about various aspects of sustainability in Glasgow while also contributing your own perspective, knowledge and ideas.

“Especially for students and young people it will be a great opportunity to come along and have your say on how you want Glasgow to become a greener city in the future, as well as learn about other people’s ideas and of course socialise and have a lot of fun along the way!”

Glasgow Goes Green Festival wrote on the event page: “From politics to wildlife gardens, from activism to businesses, we all are needed and every aspect of society needs to radically change in order for us to reach carbon neutrality. Glasgow has the potential and the will, but we need to mobilise and together find just solutions to the climate emergency!”

The festival is free but ticketed. More details can be found on the event’s Facebook page.