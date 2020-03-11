Second West Highland Way Walk to promote mental and physical health

Erin Steinmetz

Reporter



The event returns on 27 March for both international and home students.

The second West Highland Way Walk returns on Friday 27 March to promote student integration and both mental and physical health.

The International Student Support (ISS), in conjunction with the University of Glasgow SPORT and Glasgow University Sports Association (GUSA), are inviting both international and home students to join the walk. Participants will meet at the University of Glasgow Main Gate at 9am where a coach will transport them to Milngavie. The walk will take place at the world famous West Highland Way, a walking path that stretches 96 miles (154 km) from Milngavie to Fort William and features a variety of scenery such as open moorlands and mountains. The event will showcase the beauty of Scotland while encouraging healthy physical activity.

Depending on individual fitness, walkers will have three walking options to choose from. The first option from Milngavie to Beechtree is eight miles. The second option is from Milngavie to Drymen, which is a 12-mile walk. The final option is from Milngavie to Balmaha, which is 19 miles. GUSA will provide transport for all walkers back to campus in the afternoon.

Lisa Milne, international student advisor and co-organiser of the event, said: “We wanted to showcase our beautiful country but also the benefits that walking outdoors has on mental health, as well as physical.

“Last year was the first year we did this and expected 15-20 students to sign up, but we hired a coach and left campus with 60 students!”

In addition to fostering friendships between home and international students, the walk will also give students a chance to support charities. Last year participants walked for the Scottish Association for Mental Health, and this year participants are encouraged to choose their own charity to support.

About the event last year, Milne said: “It was a lot of organising but very worth it as the feedback was fantastic. It was a great day with beautiful weather.”

Calum Hill, active lifestyles lead for UofG SPORT, said about the event last year: “Students were blown away by the scenery which is just on our doorstep and such a contrast from the city. It is also nice for us to take our members into the outdoors as a reminder that active lifestyles don’t necessarily have to involve coming to the gym!”

Students can sign up for the walk on the University of Glasgow International Student Support upcoming events page. Those who wish to participate will be asked to fill out a Physical Activity Readiness Questionnaire (PARQ) and the accompanying paperwork.