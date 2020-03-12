UofG rose to 67th place in the World University Rankings 2020

Clara Punsita Ritthikarn

Reporter

Several other subjects within the University also rose in ranking.

The University of Glasgow rose two places to 67th place in the World University Rankings 2020, which ranks universities for 48 different subjects and five broad subject areas.

The Principal, professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, said: “I am delighted that the hard work of so many of the University’s world-changing academics has been recognised by the prestigious QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020.

“We know within the University how much dedication is shown by our highly-talented members of staff, but it is always good to see this recognised by external rankings bodies such as QS.”

Among the latest ranking, the Arts and Humanities remain firmly in the Top 100 as it is now at 62nd, rising from 68th in 2019. Meanwhile, Natural Sciences went up from 128th to 122nd, and Social Sciences improved from 113th to 106th.

Also, English Language & Literature are comfortably within the Top 50, ranked from 36th to 31st. Similarly, Anatomy & Physiology, as well as Library and Information Management, are now in the Top 50, at 47th and at 41st respectively.

Although Life Sciences & Medicine and Geography both remain in the Top 50, they have respectively dropped to 49th from 47th, and to 44th from 41st. By contrast, Education continues its upward trajectory. It is recently placed at 41st, up from 49th, whereas Development Studies pushed to 50th.