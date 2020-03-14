Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UofG

Bethany Woodhead

Editor-in-Chief

Staff and students have been advised that three University of Glasgow individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The University is remaining open and all three individuals are currently in self-isolation. University officials are in discussion to ensure further precautions are put in place. This follows the recent decision to end all face-to-face teaching from Monday 16 March and the cancellation of examinations in the April/May diet.

Scott Kirby, SRC President, stated: “The SRC are constantly liaising with the University throughout this period and are trying our best to ensure that the correct steps are being made as the situation is being reviewed. We are working to ensure students receive the appropriate communications and updates as they happen with the University’s comms team and will make sure to lobby for the appropriate support to be put in place for students as things evolve. It goes without saying that these are certainly trying and difficult times at the moment – we need to stay calm and collected, and look out for each other during this period of uncertainty. We’ll get through this.”

The University has reassured staff and students that cases such as these are to be expected as the pandemic evolves. Measures such as postponing conferences and events around campus and in the student unions have been taken as a precaution. The University are currently in contact with Health Protection Scotland and have stressed that they are “committed to ensuring that all students can complete their academic programme and graduate or progress on time.”