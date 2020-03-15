If you do one thing this month…

Culture Editors

Quickfire recommendations from our Culture Team.

Spring has (somewhat) sprung, with evenings getting brighter and heavy parkas being traded in for slightly lighter parkas. The new season also brings with it a host of cultural events across Glasgow, from book festivals to new taco deals, meaning there’s something for everyone to enjoy in March – so read on for our guide to Glaswegian culture this month.

Catch a movie at Glasgow’s Short Film Festival

If you missed the Glasgow Film Festival earlier this month, mourn no longer – the Glasgow Short Film Festival is back in town from 18 – 22 March, bringing a plethora of cinematic greatness to the city in bitesize chunks. The festival is taking place in venues throughout the city, including the CCA theatre and the Glasgow Film Theatre (GTF). Films being shown include Hausu, a self-described “formally deranged, phantasmagoric melodrama-horror hybrid”, and Second Sight: Dreaming Rivers, a film focusing upon the UK’s Black Film Workshop Movement and its historical legacies. Tickets for the Short Film Festival’s shows operate under the GFT’s famed Pay What You Can strategy, meaning that even us budgeting students can indulge in a film or two. More information regarding full programme listings and timings can be found at Glasgow Short Film Festival’s website.

Escape to the Highland Tradition Festival

If you’re feeling like taking a trip further afield in our fair country, the Highland Tradition Festival is coming up from 20 – 22 March in Inverness. This festival aims to showcase the too-oft forgotten Highland culture that permeates through the north of Scotland, offering workshops in skills such as wool spinning and trad guitar, and even giving attendees the opportunity to show off their accomplishments with showcases and concerts at the end of the festival. More information and links to tickets can be found on the festival’s Eventbrite page.

Support the local music scene

This month boasts an array of great acts throughout Glasgow, with Lucia and the Best Boys playing King Tuts on 12 March, Supercloud playing the Hug and Pint on 24 March, and Russell Stewart at Nice n Sleazy’s on 25 March. There’s nothing better than some live music, especially in Glasgow’s wonderful smaller venues, so be sure to make some time in your calendar to check out some of these great artists.

Bury your nose in a book at Aye Write!

Glasgow’s book festival is returning in all its glory this month, running from 12 – 29 March throughout the city. This year’s Aye Write! Festival boasts over 100 events to choose from, offering everything from literature workshops about Scotland’s botany, to Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith presenting her new vegetarian cookbook. With so much choice, there’s bound to be something for everyone – check out Aye Write’s website for a full programme list and more information about tickets and venues.

Celebrate Taco Tuesdays at The Locale

The Locale – the chic, student-y exposed-brick bar in the heart of Charing Cross – hosts great deals on their tacos and margaritas every Tuesday. You can pick up one of their amazing tacos for only £1, which acts as a great way to save some money compared to food on campus, and also gets you out of the Fraser Building. Winner winner taco dinner.

Create some clay art

Creative group Clay Time are hosting their monthly Art for Wellbeing event on Monday 16 March from 4.30-6.30pm in the city centre’s Cass Arts. All clay supplies are provided, and no previous experience is required – just a great opportunity to meet new people, create some lovely clay art and maybe even find a new hobby.

Get involved in some St Patrick’s Day theatrics

With St. Patrick’s Day this month, the Pride of Ireland are hosting a great event to celebrate the emerald isle on 13 March in Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall. The St. Patrick’s Night Show runs from 7.30-10.30pm and features performances from Dominic Kirwan and Brendan Shine, as well as many more. The evening promises lots of Irish music, laughter and entertainment, and some great craic – for more information and tickets regarding this event, check out Glasgow Life.